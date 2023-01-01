This Lawyer Is Discussing The Top 3 Deadliest Cars On American Roads, And They Might Come As A Surprise To You

Did you know that you very well may be driving what is considered to be one of the ‘deadliest cars’ in America?

An attorney on TikTok named Tom Bosworth (@tommythelawyer) recently made a video on the cars involved in the most deadly accidents after analyzing some data.

The results may surprise you! Tom often makes tons of videos about law advice and teaches people about common mistakes and occurrences that can occur in all types of malpractice scenarios.

Tom used statistics from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). On its website, the NHTSA states that its mission is to “save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce economic costs due to road traffic crashes through education, research, safety standards, and enforcement.”

This administration has a Fatality Analyses Reporting System (FARS) that takes data surrounding fatal car accidents from all around the country and analyses it.

Tom notes that the NSTSA’s report breaks down each accident by the kind of cars involved and how frequently they were involved in crashes.

“What this study showed was that over a five-year period, from 2013 to 2018, these were the three deadliest cars,” says Tom in his video.

The first car listed is the Ford F-Series truck. According to the FARS, these trucks were involved in over 10,845 deadly accidents.

Next is the Chevrolet Silverado. Lots of people love the convenience of this car, but shockingly it was involved in the deaths of 7,718 deaths.

