This Norwegian Woman is Detailing All The Things She Thinks Are Weird About The U.S.

For anyone, moving away from the place you grew up in can be a scary experience. Often, those who do so experience immense culture shock.

Culture shock is described as feelings of confusion, uncertainty, or anxiety when being subjected to an unfamiliar environment with cultures and customs that are different from what you’re accustomed to.

That’s what happened to this woman from Norway when she came to the United States. Sophie Stray (@sophiestray) has taken to TikTok to share a list of seven things American people do that struck her as oddly bizarre.

Number one is that no one walks or bikes. Instead, the preferred mode of transportation is riding around in cars, which is really what this country was built for.

Second is the American people’s lack of knowledge about geography. Sophie was shocked that no one knew where Norway or any other countries in Europe were located.

“They’re like, oh, Norway. Is that in Denmark? Is that in Sweden? Even one time, this girl asked if it was in Kentucky,” said Sophie.

Third: the number of flags there is everywhere. Number four is that Americans think all problems can be solved with a court case.

“You could literally cough next to them in a store, and they’ll be like, you just assaulted me; see you in court,” she said.

The fifth on the list is something most of us Americans have unfortunately done. And that is going into debt for a college degree. Public universities in Norway do not charge students for tuition.

