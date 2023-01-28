This Recipe For Garlicky Rosé Pasta Comes Complete With Heart Shaped Pasta

This garlicky rosé pasta features heart-shaped noodles smothered in a creamy tomato sauce and infused with plenty of garlic, onion, and pink rose wine. Yes, it’s got alcohol in it!

Sometimes, I have difficulty choosing between tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce to pair my pasta with, but the tomato cream sauce for this pasta is the best of both worlds.

Furthermore, your significant other will be delighted by the novelty of the heart-shaped pasta that really shines in this dish. How can one resist heart-shaped food?

It is what makes this recipe stand out from all other pasta dishes, along with the addition of the sweet notes that can be detected from the rosé wine.

TikTok user Lillie (@dearnomdiary) has a simple recipe for this garlicky rose pasta that will turn out to be the most comforting and satisfying meal you and your S.O. have tried so far.

So start thinking of this dish as your go-to date-night pasta from now on.

Preparing the pasta and sauce goes by incredibly quickly. You will actually get to enjoy your Valentine’s Day dinner instead of spending all evening in the kitchen.

First, wrap a bulb of garlic in a sheet of foil and bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 minutes. In a large pan, pour in some olive oil and add diced onion, tomatoes, red pepper flakes, thyme, and oregano.

Stir everything together. Then, pour in a few splashes of rose wine and let the ingredients simmer for a minute before tossing in marinara sauce and heavy cream.

Next, add the garlic, salt, pepper, and parmesan.

