This Teen Was At A Local Library When A Man Followed Her, Trying To Get Her To Smell A Perfume Bottle, And She Believes He Might Have Been Attempting To Drug Her

Just the other day, this young teenage girl decided to visit her local library to get some studying in. And while she was there, a random guy made eye contact with her and decided to sit down directly in front of her– even though there were a ton of other open seats.

Now, she did not think much of it at the time and continued reading, even though she did feel a bit uncomfortable.

“As I could tell, he was staring at me kind of creepily and often,” she said.

Nonetheless, she continued studying. Then, once she was finished, she started packing up to head out of the library when she noticed the man suddenly start gathering his things, too.

And honestly, she found that really odd– because the man had seemed to be right in the middle of his own work.

Anyway, just as she was finishing packing up, the man actually approached her and got her attention. At that moment, she also noticed that he was holding a bottle of perfume in his hand.

Then, out of nowhere, he began repeatedly asking her if the perfume smelt good and kept trying to get her to smell it.

Thankfully, she kept declining to smell the perfume and decided to get up from her seat. Rather than exiting the library, though, she got a bad feeling that something was off. So, she simply relocated to a different part of the library.

To her total shock, though, the man actually followed her. She sat down in a window seat, and he reportedly sat down very close by.

