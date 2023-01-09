Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne Hicks, Is Also A Successful Pro Golfer Who Hopes To Increase The Sports’ Accessibility To Young Girls Throughout The U.S.

Even if you despise golf, you definitely know the name “Tiger Woods.” The golfing legend has a wildly impressive resume– having won five Masters Tournaments, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open Championships, and three British Open Championships.

Tiger also became the first golfer to ever hold all four professional major championship titles at one time and has accrued a net worth of over 1.1 billion dollars. That is a lot of golf balls.

Now, at forty-seven years old, the star has made it clear that he does not plan to retire. However, he did admit that he would not be playing a full schedule like he used to.

“That’s just my reality. I don’t like it, but I just have to accept it,” Tiger told Sky Sports in December.

So, with the golf legend reeling it back on the course, the public now has to keep an eye out for his up-and-coming half-niece, Cheyenne Hicks.

First of all, the thirty-two-year-old is quite a successful golfer and started from pretty humble beginnings.

“I played college golf for four years, then I turned pro, played for a year and a half, and finally got my LPGA card. It has gone the way it should have,” Cheyenne said in an interview with Refinery29.

Then, in 2014, she stole her first professional win while competing in the Australian Ladies Masters– which gave Cheyenne a serious dose of confidence.

“It was on the European Tour on the Gold Coast of Australia, and for me, that was real validation. It was a confidence boost,” she said.

