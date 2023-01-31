When She Weighed 250 Pounds, She Went Out With A Guy Who Humiliated Her By Suggesting That She Only Order A Salad For Dinner

A girl who was 19-years-old and weighed 250 pounds at the time went out on a date with a 23-year-old guy who was rude to her during their entire outing.

And the most humiliating part of the date was when he suggested that she order a salad.

Now, three years later, Hope (@hope_zuckerbrow) has lost a bunch of weight and is sharing her worst first date story on TikTok.

Hope met Paul on Tinder, and on the day of the date, he pulled up to her apartment in a slug bug. Upon seeing her, he immediately acted rudely. Hope could tell he was not happy about her size.

They went to Texas Roadhouse, and he did not speak one word to her during the thirty minutes they were waiting to be seated.

“We sit down; he orders his fish or whatever, recommends that I eat a salad, and since I’m mortified, I order one,” Hope recalls.

After they finished eating, they headed to the grocery store because he needed to pick up a bottle of wine for his dad.

But since Hope was underage then, he made her stand awkwardly off to the side while he completed his purchase.

Finally, he drove her home, and Hope was relieved since she thought the date was over. But unfortunately, it didn’t end there because Paul had other plans in mind.

