Where She Comes From, Men Are Always Expected To Pay When Taking A Girl Out On A Date, And Now She’s Sparking A Conversation About Who Really Should Pay

Who pays on the first date? This is probably the age-old dating question that crosses everyone’s mind at some point.

Maybe you just decided to split it down the middle because you can’t decide on the right approach to the situation.

But for certain cultures, this aspect is a built-in understanding between couples. TikToker @kokobeaute explains this about her own culture, confused as to why other cultures don’t do the same thing.

Every time that she goes on a first date, she would never expect that she’d have to pay for herself. It’s the complete responsibility of her date.

“Where I come from, and that is Europe, Croatia, men pay for the first, second, third, or whatever–like all the dates,” she said. “I’m not going to change my mind about this.”

To anyone who grew up in America and was immersed in modern American culture from a young age, not having to pay on your first date has become a generous courtesy as of late.

Most Americans now go in with the attitude that splitting the bill is the best “polite” approach between the two of you.

Her point of view may seem odd or grandiose, even. Always paying for the woman was a popular concept in America in the early to mid-twentieth century, but as time has gone on, it’s become less common.

But it’s important to remember she doesn’t view herself as superior to others and, therefore, should never pay.

