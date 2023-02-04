4 Things You Should Definitely Sit Down And Talk To Your Partner About Before Getting Engaged

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

For many, getting engaged means diving 150% into wedding planning. It’s a crazy and exciting time of your life to be ready to take that next step in your relationship. Getting engaged is the first step in two lives becoming one.

Many people are looking for the secret sauce to manifest the perfect relationship, but time and again, there are three factors determining a long-lasting successful relationship: communication, trust, and consistency.

Of course, there are many more than just those three ingredients, but these are the major ones that determine success. With that said, if you are looking at taking the next step in your relationship and getting engaged, having the right conversations before taking that step is crucial.

You want to ensure you and your partner are on the same page before committing to getting engaged and setting a date. So, take a look at these four topics you and your partner should consider talking about before shopping for an engagement ring.

#1: Money/Finances

This topic is challenging for many couples to talk about. However, if you’re planning on building a life with this person, you must talk about money. This is better to discuss sooner rather than later if engagement is on the table.

Financial issues are a prevalent reason couples end up in therapy sessions. Many report frequent arguments over spending habits, financial priorities, expectations not being met, and other financial strains.

The sooner you sit down with your partner and discuss finances, the better. Make sure you approach the subject gently so as not to put anyone on the defensive, especially if you have a huge difference in salaries. The goals are not to money shame or money blame anyone but rather set the stage for how finances will be handled as a couple.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.