After Her Friend Started Pursuing A Guy Who Was In A Relationship, She Asked Her Friend If She Really Wanted To Be Involved In Cheating, And Now Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Messing Everything Up

This 28-year-old woman has a 35-year-old friend named Jen, whom she met through work. Not too long ago, Jen and her fiancé split up, and it was incredibly ugly.

Surprisingly, Jen is still on speaking terms with her fiancé, and bizarrely enough, Jen and her fiancé will reveal photos of their new dates to one another.

So, anyway, she and Jen work in the exact same office, and they became fast friends because there aren’t many people their age at their company.

There also happens to be a 25-year-old guy named Ryan who is the closest in age to them, and lately, Jen has started crushing on him.

“Jen and Ryan would go out to lunch together, walk to the bus together, and would talk on the phone all night,” she explained.

“She would come chat to me about him, things like “he brought me coffee today; do you think that means something?” Or “He gave me a plant; does he like me?” At first, I thought it was cute; it reminded me of a first love/crush.”

“Then I found out he has a long-distance girlfriend that he’s been seeing since they were in high school. Jen was sad for a bit, and I thought that would be it, but I guess they worked things out cause the following Monday they were back chatting.”

Instead of standing down, Jen just got more invested in pursuing Ryan, and she even said things to her like Ryan’s relationship isn’t a big deal because his girlfriend doesn’t live anywhere close to them.

Jen and Ryan then began hanging out a lot outside of work, which really made her upset. She doesn’t think it’s ok to cheat on someone or to pursue someone who is already committed, and so she started pulling back from Jen and Ryan gradually.

