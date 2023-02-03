Coq Au Vin Is A Classic And Classy French Chicken Dish And Here’s How You Can Make It

Coq au vin is a classy and elegant-sounding dish that is rich and brimming with flavor. But don’t be fooled by the fancy French name.

It is really just a simple chicken stew with a scrumptious red wine sauce that anyone can try their hand at making. Coq au vin is a classic French chicken dish that translates to “rooster with wine.”

Chef Kelly Scott on TikTok (@kellyscleankitchen) is showing her followers how to recreate Julia Child’s famous coq au vin.

If you take the time to make this dish properly, you will never look at chicken stew the same way again!

First, take some chicken thighs and season them with salt and pepper. Then, marinate them in red wine overnight.

The next day, pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. Afterward, sear them with the skin side down until they are perfectly crispy.

Remove them from the pan, then sauté bacon, chopped mushrooms, leeks, carrots, diced onions, minced garlic, and tomato paste in the same pan.

Sprinkle in salt as you go. Next, deglaze with the red wine that the chicken was marinating in and add in thyme, a bay leaf, and the chicken.

Pour in some frozen pearl onions. Pearl onions can be hard to find, so it’s okay if you have to omit from the dish or substitute them with something similar.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.