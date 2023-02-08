Every Romantic Holiday Calls For A Dreamy Drink To Match, So Check Out How To Make This Raspberry Martini

Every romantic holiday calls for a dreamy drink to match. This themed drink, a passionately red raspberry martini, is ideal for Valentine’s Day. It perfectly complements any type of chocolate you might be indulging in that day.

Plans for Valentine’s Day vary greatly across the board, but a raspberry martini will fit whatever you have in store for the night.

It doesn’t matter if you’re celebrating with friends, by yourself, or having a date night. The vibrant red cocktail will make any event a little bit sweeter after you take a sip.

TikToker @thespritzeffect is teaching her followers how to create a cute and yummy raspberry martini.

Even those who aren’t huge fans of alcohol will fall in love with this drink. So grab a martini glass, and let’s get started!

So the first part of the process is all about presentation, which calls for a bit of decorating. First, coat the rim of the glass with some pink frosting.

The frosting is going to help with the next step–place conversation hearts on the rim of the glass one by one, with the words facing out.

Then, allow it to set in the refrigerator. While it’s setting, go ahead and start working on the drink itself.

Add a handful of ice to your shaker. And now, here comes the good stuff.

Pour an ounce and a half of vodka, three-quarters of an ounce of Cointreau, and an ounce of raspberry syrup. You can make your own raspberry syrup to give your cocktail a more delicious, fruity flavor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.