Every Time She Babysits For Her Niece, She Ends Up Breaking Something Her Daughter Owns, So She Banned Her Niece From Her House Until She Can Act Nicer

This 23-year-old woman has an 18-month-old little girl, and she’s pretty much a stay-at-home mom. Her job is really flexible and kind of more like a “passive income” thing.

So, because she has a lot of free time on her hands, she frequently babysits her 35-year-old sister Pat’s daughter.

Her niece, Kay, is 8 and 1 of Pat’s 4 kids. Although Pat has so many kids, Kay is the only child living with her, and Pat is a single mom, so she happily steps in to help.

Initially, she really had no issue helping Pat with Kay, but the problem is that Kay has a special talent for destroying everything in her path.

“I keep age-appropriate toys around for her and give her control of the TV when she’s over since my daughter just likes the colors and sounds and doesn’t really care what’s on,” she explained.

“But almost every time Kay is over, she breaks something of my daughter’s. A toy, furniture, something that literally shouldn’t be easily broken at all… you name it. And it happens so fast. I could go pee and come back; something’s broken.”

“At first, I ignored it, but after a while, I started complaining to Pat she either needs to replace what gets broken or start paying me to babysit since most times it’s last minute (like 10-20 minutes before Kay needs to be picked up which has been getting on my nerves as well since I have to rush to get me and my baby dressed) and it’s getting frustrating. Pair that with Kay constantly lying and stealing (toys, money, snacks) I couldn’t take it anymore.”

She has no problem giving Kay snacks, but she does like to limit the amount of sugar she eats at her house, and then Kay ends up sneaking sugary snacks into her bedroom to eat them in secret and then lies about what she’s doing.

When she tells Pat about Kay’s behavior, Pat brushes it off and laughs. Pat also always comes up with excuses for Kay and doesn’t try to fix anything at all.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.