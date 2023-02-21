Feeling Stagnant? Here Are 7 Simple Ways To Add Inspiration And “Life” Back Into Your Day-To-Day Routine

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Now is the time of year when most people hit a “funk.” There are no holidays to look forward to, and summer is not exactly around the corner. The days are still shorter than we might like, and overall, life might feel a bit “blah.”

You may even be thriving in most areas of your life– hitting work quotas, keeping up with your skincare routine, and killing it at the gym. But, for some reason, all of these accomplishments may not feel that fulfilling or exciting.

If you can relate, it is time to spice up your life. Routines are great for fueling productivity and discipline and holding you accountable to reach your goals. Although, once they become too bland– and your life feels like it is dragging– your mental health will take a hit.

Rather than wallowing in the mid-winter blues, save yourself the frustration and inevitable overthinking. There are plenty of proactive steps you can take to add the “life” back into your day-to-day and fall in love with your existence all over again.

1. Welcome The Unexpected

Just last week, I admitted to being a (somewhat reformed) control freak and detailed how trying to always guide everything in your life is a surefire recipe for disaster. Things may not go as planned– resulting in missed expectations. Fellow control freaks may also prevent themselves from trying out new opportunities just because they are unable to steer the outcome.

Let’s be honest, though: this is absolutely no way to truly “live.” The beauty in life is about surprises, the unexpected. Think about the care you felt when a loved one surprised you with flowers or the feeling of elation you experienced after you tried something new and enjoyed it.

The secret to feeling these extreme “good” emotions is not hidden in our to-do lists or waiting for us on our calendars. Rather, they are the product of the abnormal, the unexpected, and the “outside of our comfort zones.”

