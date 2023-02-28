Has Your Relationship Lost Its Spark? Here Are Five Proactive Ways To Start Falling Back In Love With Your Partner

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

When relationships mature past the honeymoon phase and stuff starts to get “real,” it is only natural for couples to encounter hardships.

After all, you are trying to blend two completely separate lives together. You and your partner likely have different careers, run in different social circles, and enjoy interests that don’t always align. Your personalities are probably not entirely alike, either.

Don’t get me wrong: this is perfectly normal. And honestly, it is arguably better not to be exactly like your partner– because then, life can get pretty dull and predictable.

On the flip side, though, when you begin tackling challenges and roadblocks in a maturing relationship, other more negative feelings can bloom which were never present in your “honeymoon phase” relationship.

I’m talking about anger, upset, sadness, and possibly even resentment. At the end of the day, you know that you still love your partner. And you are dedicated to making your relationship work. But you might also recognize that you don’t feel “in love” the same way you did at the beginning.

If you can relate and you want to fall back in love, here are some proactive steps you can take to help reconnect with your partner and all of those fuzzy, warm feelings.

1. Quit Being Critical

Once you get to know your partner and pick up on their patterns and tendencies, it can be easy to start viewing them through a critical lens. Do you cringe when they chew loudly or internally sigh every time they forget to throw their socks in the hamper?

