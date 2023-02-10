He Admits That His Wife Is Totally Out Of His League, Yet He’s Just Not Happy Being Married To Her

This 43-year-old man has a wife a year younger than he is, and they have been in a relationship for 2 decades now.

What first drew them together is the fact that they were part of the same church, which he says is really more like a cult, but years ago, they stopped believing in that and have been left with basically no commonalities.

His wife is the breadwinner of their household, while he is a stay-at-home dad. He’s more of the “nurturing” kind of person, and his wife has always been super invested in her career, so they decided that he would be the one to raise their children.

Right now, his wife actually makes 20 times what he was making while he still was working. And she travels a ton, but when she isn’t traveling, she’s still more invested in her career than in him and their children.

Monday through Friday, he and their children honestly don’t see her much at all.

“I think I’m a decent father, but my wife and I no longer exist in the same world,” he explained. “I die inside whenever I have to interact with her peers.”

“We live in a wealthy area where there are plenty of stay-at-home moms, but society just doesn’t regard being a stay-at-home dad in the same way, so I feel like I have no value except to our kids. I have no friends, siblings, or peers.”

“My wife is also really attractive, while I’m just average. She’s fun and social, while I prefer to keep to myself. She excels at everything, in and out of work, while I don’t really excel at anything. All this should probably make me feel lucky, and she should be dissatisfied, but somehow I feel empty while she seems perfectly happy.”

He really does believe that the biggest issue in their lives is that his wife doesn’t think their marriage is that important.

