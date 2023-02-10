He And His Wife Were Fostering A Teen Girl, But After She Stole Some Medicine Their Child Really Needed, He Got Rid Of Her

This man and his wife were recently made aware of a 14-year-old foster girl who really needed a family to live with.

They were told this teen had slight issues with substance abuse as well as some behavioral problems.

Despite all of that, he and his wife stepped up to take this girl in, as his wife already knew this girl a little and figured she was a good kid who really deserved a family to believe in her a give her a stable environment.

5 months ago, this girl came to live with them, and they had some challenges immediately. They told this girl she was not allowed to smoke in the house, but she did anyway.

Then, she invited a couple of her friends over, and they reminded all of the kids that they were not allowed to smoke, yet they did, regardless of the warning.

Living with this girl has been difficult for sure, but he says they have had some great times along the way, and he thought everything was going to work out ok.

“We also have a 5-year-old daughter who got Covid at the end of last year and has had a chronic cough ever since,” he explained.

“She is on medication for the cough so she can sleep at night and for when her coughing fits get bad. Sometimes it sounds like she is gasping for air. It’s hard to watch her suffer through this.”

“Last night, the foster had friends over, and they smoked again. We had planned on talking to her about it after school today. We woke up this morning, and the 5yo starts coughing. We look for her medicine, and we can’t find it.”

