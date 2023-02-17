He Didn’t Go To His Son’s Wedding, Because He Spent The Night Taking His Son’s Ex Wife Out, And His Son Is Accusing Him Of Betrayal

This dad has a son who moved away to attend college as soon as he graduated from high school.

Then, when his son was only 19, he quickly got married to his girlfriend. He did his best to tell his son to slow down and get married later on, as he truly believed his son was not mature enough to handle marriage.

His son didn’t listen, got married, dropped out of college (so did his son’s wife), and then his son and his wife moved back to their town.

A year later, his son and his son’s wife welcomed a little girl into the world, and 16 months after that, his son’s wife gave birth to a boy.

But, rewinding a bit here, he and his wife realized right after their granddaughter was born that their son’s wife was struggling, and they figured it had to do with her being a new mom.

Right after their grandson was born, his son and his son’s wife decided to separate, and then they found out the real reason why she was so unhappy.

“She would bring the kids over for a visit, it was then she began unloading on us,” explained.

“I know there are two sides to every story, but considering I know my son, I believed her. I sat my son down numerous times to speak with him regarding his marriage. He refused to take responsibility and blamed her for everything, even when I directly pointed out where he was the sole problem.”

“They got into counseling, and for a year, things were ‘ok’ on the surface. Our DIL filed for divorce, my son 3 days later was on Facebook announcing his new girlfriend. A month later, they were engaged. My son had forced his then-wife to become a permanent SAHM at the birth of their first child.”

