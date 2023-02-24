He Overheard His Wife Bribing His Daughter With $100 To Continue Practicing For A Beauty Pageant, So He Accused His Wife Of Vicariously Living Through Their Daughters

This 30-year-old man has a wife named Alyssa, who is 25. And together, they have welcomed four daughters into the world. Their eldest is 6, they have twins who are 4, and their youngest daughter is 2.

Anyway, all of his daughters currently participate in beauty pageants. And over time, he apparently realized that his wife had become a “stage mom.”

“I am not exaggerating when I say we spent probably $100,000 a year on pageants for our daughters,” he revealed.

“I know it is ridiculous, but happy wife, happy life.”

More recently, though, he has started to dislike the fact that his daughters are participating in the beauty competitions. Apparently, his wife enters them in “glitz pageants” and dresses their daughters up to look like they are 35-years-old.

On top of that, he does not believe it is healthy to pit their daughters against each other and have them compete in the same pageants– especially his twin girls.

In fact, he claimed that his wife does not really notice. But, when one of his twins loses to the other, the hurt and upset are evident.

He has attempted to bring these concerns up to his wife, too. Every time, though, his wife reportedly always shuts it down.

Then, his wife will say things like, “Well, I was in pageants since I was 10 months old, and I am just fine. It blessed me with a lot of opportunities, like paying for my college.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.