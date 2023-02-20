He Owes His Son About $10,000 And Even Though He Said He Would Give His Son His Car To Help Pay That, He’s Since Gone Back On His Word

Dealing with debt is one of the most stressful things a person can deal with. Waking up every day, knowing that you own someone or someplace a lot of money and can’t live comfortably until you do, is painful.

What’s even sadder is when a parent already having financial issues turns to racking up debt in their children’s name just to stay afloat for a while. Unfortunately, that is what one father recently did to his teenage son.

Over 20 years ago, while his kids, a son, and daughter, were still young, he got a divorce from his wife, their mother.

He says that he always had a good relationship when his son when he was little, but that all began to change when he started growing up.

When his son was 17-years-old, he came to live with him and his girlfriend. He tried to make a comfortable home for his girlfriend and son but quickly realized that he wasn’t making enough money to support them.

“I soon jumped from workplace to workplace and asked all my friends for money, which I barely was able to pay back,” he explained. “So, I started asking my son for money.”

His son began helping with the smaller household costs first, like buying a few groceries from time to time.

But then, his son started taking on more and more financial responsibilities. Eventually, he was helping pay some of the bills and even got a credit card to put expenses on since his dad couldn’t get approved for one.

He claims that this kept them afloat for a while, but he still couldn’t find a way to make more money. Then, at one point, he “forgot” to make his car insurance payments to the point where his contract was terminated. So, he created a new one in his son’s name.

