He Wishes He Could Just Fall Out Of Love With His Wife So He Can Finally Divorce Her Because She’s Definitely Cheating On Him

This 38-year-old man has been with his 36-year-old wife for a year more than a decade now, and they tied the knot 8 years ago.

For all the years that he has been with his wife, he honestly believed their relationship was wonderful.

Yes, like any couple, they have had good moments and bad moments, and the pandemic really was tough on them, but they made it through, and he thought everything was alright.

That all changed, though, 6 months back when he noticed his wife was not “acting” like she normally does.

“At first, I thought she was just in a rough spot, but then I started seeing red flags about her cheating,” he explained.

“The usual changes in dress, behavior towards certain people, more focus on makeup and the like. Having been cheated on before, this triggered things in me.”

“I raised them with her, and she assured me she loves me. I asked if she was cheating and named someone I’d seen her get quite close to recently. I got a qualified response that she is definitely not interested in a relationship with that person. She didn’t say that she’s not interested in them, just that she’s not interested in a relationship with them.”

The thing is, he knows for a fact that his wife is cheating on him because his wife confessed her secret to someone in her life who turned around and told him because they’re literally the worst at keeping secrets.

Recently, he also saw that his wife was looking at her email one evening, and he came across a dating profile she has under her maiden name.

