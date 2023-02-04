Her Boss Made Tiny Homes For Everyone Instead Of Making Them Work In Cubicles

Nobody likes being stuck in a cubicle at work. They make you feel cramped and isolated like the walls are closing in.

And there’s hardly any elbow room. So there has got to be a better way to boost employees’ productivity without placing them in a tight, soul-sucking space.

Well, the boss of this company has made their offices cubicle-free. Instead, each employee works from a tiny house!

It’s bright, open, spacious, and colorful, a vast improvement from the typical drab office environment.

A TikToker named Kylie (@itskylie94) is showing off her tiny house/office, and it has been gaining a lot of positive feedback. The video has received over 31 million views so far.

Each house comes with a green lawn and walkway out front. And they are custom-made to fit each person’s preferences. Plus, the workers even get their own keys to the house.

In a follow-up video, Kylie answers TikTok’s most pressing questions: what she does for work and where the company is located.

Kylie explains that the series of tiny homes/offices are not located in a warehouse. It is actually a giant office building with an open floor plan.

The snippet of tiny houses Kylie posted on TikTok was just a small fraction of the building. There are bathrooms, break rooms, and all the necessities. And there’s even a barn office!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.