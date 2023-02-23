Her Boyfriend Constantly Talks About His Ex, So She Decided To Reach Out To This Girl, And She Found Out That Her Boyfriend Has A “Dark Side” She Never Knew About

This 29-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend for 2 years, and as soon as she met him, she liked him.

They got along great, and they really felt connected to one another immediately. Several months into dating her boyfriend, they decided to discuss their exes.

She revealed to her boyfriend that she had been married yet got divorced pretty peacefully after she and her then-husband realized they were not fit for marriage because they were “too young.”

He told her that his ex-girlfriend was the one who broke up with him, and she wasn’t loyal, as she left him for some other guy after a year of dating.

“Throughout the course of our relationship, he always mentions her,” she explained. “Every topic we have somehow turns into a conversation about his ex and how she’s a bad person that would rather sleep around than be with him.”

“He also kept mentioning that she didn’t stay with him when he needed her the most and that she is a vile woman that’s not to be trusted. Yesterday, I got fed up because it was two years of him constantly obsessing over his ex, that left him 9 years ago!”

“I then decided to do some good old social media creeping and potentially see what she’s like. After years of talking about her, I got way too curious.”

She was able to find her boyfriend’s ex on social media, and she learned a lot just based on what her boyfriend’s ex had publicly put on the internet.

She could see that her boyfriend’s ex is a married mom with 2 young kids and a very good-looking husband.

