Her Boyfriend Ruined A Tradition That She Does With Her Son Every Month, So She Told Her Boyfriend Off And Called Him A Child, But Now She Is Unsure If She Overreacted

This woman is currently in her thirties and has a 12-year-old son. And since she and her son are very close, they always spend one special day together every single month.

According to her, this day is exactly the same each time, too. It begins with her and her son waking up slightly later than usual. Then, they enjoy a nice pancake breakfast before heading to hang out at the ice rink for a couple of hours.

Afterward, she and her son play with the claw machines at an arcade before grabbing dinner at their favorite Indian restaurant. Finally, once they are done eating, they go home to watch a movie and munch on some dessert.

Anyway, this one day each month is super important to both her and her son. After all, they have been doing this same tradition ever since her son was just 5-years-old.

“I also always let him and my boyfriend know the date a week prior,” she added.

Despite that, though, she claimed that her boyfriend of four years completely messed up her mother-son day this month.

It all began the morning of when her boyfriend apparently decided to clean the whole kitchen and accidentally threw out their pancake mix. So, she and her son were not able to have their normal breakfast.

Then, her boyfriend forgot to fill up her car with gas. So, it took forever for her and her son to get gas and make it to the ice rink since there was a lot of traffic.

Plus, once they finally arrived at the rink, her boyfriend reportedly called her about twenty times. During these calls, he would ask her random questions like where some household items were or try to discuss things about his daughter– who is 20-years-old.

