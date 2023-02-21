Her Boyfriend Took Her On A Weekend Getaway To “The Cheapest Hotel” For Their First Anniversary, So Now She Is Considering Breaking Up With Him

This woman and her boyfriend have both been working really hard at their jobs. So, for their first anniversary, they recently agreed to stay in a nearby city for a little weekend getaway.

Now, it is important to note that her boyfriend reportedly forgot about Valentine’s Day before this trip.

“I didn’t. I got him flowers and tickets to a concert,” she said.

She also revealed how on Christmas, her boyfriend did remember to get her a gift. But her “present” was a random cheese platter!

So, even though she loves him, she was already concerned about trying to build a life with someone who puts no effort into romantic gestures.

Nonetheless, their weekend anniversary trip was supposed to be her boyfriend’s last shot, his opportunity to make her feel special, right?

Well, spoiler alert: her boyfriend completely and utterly failed.

She claimed that before their weekend trip, she made a conscious effort not to offer any input. Her boyfriend also said that he would take care of everything too.

But, come their anniversary, she realized that her boyfriend had booked “the cheapest hotel” in the entire city.

