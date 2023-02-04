Her Fiancé Is Definitely Attracted To One Of Her Friends, But When She Tried To Address This With Him, He Denied It

This 31-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé, who is 30, and unfortunately, it’s looking like he has eyes for another woman; her friend Ashley.

She’s only known Ashley for half of a year now, and she has witnessed Ashley and her fiancé flirting with one another on multiple occasions.

Ashley and her fiancé have a ton of things in common, and honestly, they have more in common than she does with her fiancé.

Ashley and her fiancé are super into video games; they love computers, they like playing guitar, and they have very similar personality traits.

“Ashley (who is single) has described my fiancé as having “golden retriever energy” and then later said that she is looking for a partner with the same kind of energy and traits that he has,” she explained.

“My fiancé has subtly mentioned that he thinks it would be cool to buy a house (a future goal of ours) and have “friends” (meaning Ashley) come live with us. He’s mentioned that he really likes Ashley’s personality, and I agree – she’s very talkative, bubbly, and fun to be around.”

“We went over to Ashley’s a little while ago so fiancé could help her with some DIY home improvement stuff. I noticed that my fiancé dressed slightly differently (like wore nicer clothes than usual) when we were getting ready to go over.”

As soon as they arrived at Ashley’s place, she instantly could tell that Ashley was being a lot more vivacious and animated towards her fiancé.

She then watched as Ashley and her fiancé chit-chatted about having the same passion for certain games, and they also discussed wanting to build their own computers.

