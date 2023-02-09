Her Husband Is Mad At Her For Accepting A Job That He Believes Is Humiliating And Not A Real Career

This 25-year-old woman tied the knot with her 27-year-old husband 2 years ago. Right after they said “I do,” they ended up moving to a new city for her husband’s job.

Her husband is a software engineer, and as soon as they got to their new location, she landed a job in publishing, though it was entry-level.

She really thought this was her dream industry, but it didn’t take her long to learn that she despised everything about the job that she picked.

The pay was terrible, her daily tasks were boring, and the office politics made everything even more difficult.

“I stuck it out for a year and a half to avoid being a job-hopper and to see if I could make it work but then started applying to a variety of other jobs after nothing improved,” she explained.

“I had a few interviews but wasn’t getting too far in the processes until recently when I interviewed for an executive assistant job.”

“The job seemed to be a great fit at every step – I really clicked with the executive I would be supporting and liked everything about the company (which is stable and growing with no sign of layoffs like a lot of companies are going through right now).”

The salary for this position is super attractive, as it pays 50% greater than what she’s making right now.

So, she currently makes $50,000, yet this new job pays $75,000, which is significantly more. On top of better pay, this new job gives more vacation time, and insurance that’s better yet costs less.

