Her Husband Wants To Split Up Her Daughter’s College Fund Among Her Other Stepchildren, But Since It Was Specifically Left Behind By Her Late Husband For Her Daughter, She Thinks That Would Be Completely Unfair

This 42-year-old woman has a daughter who is currently 17-years-old. But, 10 years ago, she tragically lost her husband when her daughter was just 7.

Following the loss, she received a subsequent settlement that allowed her to set up a trust fund for her daughter.

This fund would cover college and graduate school if her daughter wanted to pursue it. Plus, there would be some leftover funds for whatever her daughter opted to spend it on.

So, if managed wisely, this money would basically give her daughter a head start in life. She claims that her daughter already knows about the fund, too, and has never taken any of the money for granted.

“After all, we would both rather have her father around than the money,” she said.

With that being said, life also continued after she lost her late husband. She ended up getting remarried six years later to a reportedly “lovely man” who had two children– a daughter who is also now 17 and a son who is 13.

Since then, all three children primarily live with her and her husband. But, her two stepkids do see their biological mother for vacations since she lives across the country.

Anyway, this year, both her daughter and her stepdaughter will be graduating from high school and heading to college.

Her daughter was ecstatic to learn that she was admitted early to her dream school.

