Her Husband Went Away For A Business Trip And Made Out With Some Woman He Met In A Hotel Room, But She’s Not Sure If She Can Move Past What He Did

This 31-year-old woman has a husband the same age as her, and they have been with one another for a decade.

They met as juniors in college, and they tied the knot 5 years ago. She always felt that their relationship was nothing but picture-perfect, and she says that they have always had the kind of love that made other people envious of them.

Although she and her husband are kind of polar opposites, I guess that just goes to show that opposites really do attract.

Her husband was athletic and super popular in college, whereas she had a tiny group of friends and wasn’t that outgoing at all.

She and her husband started out as friends, and everything grew from there. Then, when she was 25, she found out that she was pregnant, and she and her husband were thrilled.

It was then that they decided to go through with a wedding before welcoming their twins into the world.

Their twins are now 6; a little boy and a little girl. She and her husband are still completely head over heels for one another, and they never get into disagreements.

“…I never thought a day would come for me to sit on our bed alone crying,” she explained. “So what happend is my husband came home from a business trip yesterday morning, and he was kind of different, and he had this look on his face that I’ve never seen before.”

“I was so worried, but I didn’t say anything in front of our kids, but every time I look at him, he was looking at me with guilt.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.