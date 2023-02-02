Her Mom Has Always Treated Her Brother Better Than Her, So Now That Her Mom Is About To Lose Her Home, She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Money

This 25-year-old girl has a brother who is 4 years younger than she is, and for her entire life, her mom has always treated her brother better than her.

Her mom coddled her brother but never did the same for her. Her mom would clean and cook for her brother and get him anything his heart desired.

Any time that she and her brother wound up in a disagreement, her mom automatically sided with her brother.

Whenever her brother did mess up, she would also get punished. If her brother wanted her to do something for him and she refused, that would anger her mom. I think you get the picture; it definitely wasn’t fair or equal between them.

And as soon as she turned 18, her mom began charging her rent, yet her brother is currently living with her mom without paying a dime.

She then began working for her dad’s company, which made her mom treat her even worse, as her mom and dad are divorced.

“She was always short with me, made passive-aggressive comments all the time to me, and just clearly didn’t want to see me succeed,” she explained.

“When I was 20, I moved out of my mom’s and went to stay with my dad, which extremely offended her and the relationship was never the same. We had very low contact.”

“Fast forward to today; I pretty much run my dad’s business. Dad is semi-retired and travels between my country and his home country every month. I make good money here at the business, own my own condo, have a new car I paid for myself, and am just overall doing good.”

