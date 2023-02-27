Her Mom’s Stalker Is The Reason Why She Triple Checks The Locks On Her Door Every Night

Have your parents or family members ever told you a story from their past that you can’t stop thinking about?

One young woman is scarred after hearing a crazy story from her mom that makes her remember to triple check her locks every night.

Her mom was 23-years-old and worked as a bank teller in Illinois in the 80s. She had her own apartment in a building and lived on the ground-level floor.

Every day, she and her co-workers would swoon at a cute guy that always walked past the bank. Finally, after a while, the man entered the bank, introduced himself as Tom, and asked to take her out on a date. She gave Tom her address and had him pick her up for a dinner date at 7:00 pm.

On her date with Tom, she noticed that he was kind of average. He was awkward, nervous, and didn’t have much to say.

When he drove her home, he parked in front of her house and asked if she wanted to go on another date. She politely declined, offering to be friends.

But for two months, she and her coworkers didn’t see Tom walk past the bank after their date night. Since she told him no, she figured that was the end of ever seeing him. But she was wrong.

Months after her date with Tom, she came home one day to find that her apartment had been broken into. Her front door was wide open.

However, the only things that had been messed with and stolen were her underwear. Nothing else had been touched except her underwear drawer. Freaky, much?

