Her Roommate Keeps Eating Her Food, Ruining Her Pans, And Stealing Utensils While Refusing To Replace Any Of Them, So She Is Considering Removing All Of The Kitchen Items, Boxing Them Up, And Physically Restricting Her Roommate From Mooching Off Her Anymore

This 20-year-old woman currently lives with two male roommates. One is her boyfriend, who is 21, and the other roommate is her friend from high school, who is 20.

Now, she claims that absolutely everything inside their kitchen was purchased by either herself or her boyfriend– including all of the basic kitchen supplies like appliances, cookware, silverware, and dishes. They also purchased all of the food, spices, and cleaning supplies.

So, essentially the only thing that her other roommate has bought is ingredients for his specific meals– because apparently, he is on a restricted diet and meal preps.

And as you can imagine, this system has become a massive issue in their household. Her roommate constantly uses all of the seasonings, foil, parchment paper, and other items that she purchases. Then, he never bothers to replace them.

“There were also a few times where we had very large sizes of stuff that my boyfriend and I purchased because we mainly buy in bulk from Sam’s Club. And he frequently uses our stuff to the point where it is empty, then doesn’t replace it,” she added.

Since then, she claims that she and her boyfriend have repeatedly asked her roommate to replace any stuff he uses. However, he either fails to replace it at all or buys cheaper, smaller versions of the items.

Her roommate also reportedly stated that he “did not see the issue” with using their stuff since it was kept in the kitchen.

Obviously, though, that’s just not how living with roommates works. So, her boyfriend also specifically asked their roommate to at least help contribute to their grocery purchases.

Still, her roommate apparently refused to do that, too– claiming that it was just “too expensive” for him to buy.

