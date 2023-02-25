Her Sister Is About To Get Married On The Beach, And She’s Furious That Her Daughter Won’t Be Able To Attend Because The Venue Isn’t Wheelchair Accessible

When planning a wedding, it’s possible that there will be a few guests you cannot accommodate. It’s especially tough when those guests turn out to be family members.

One woman is furious after learning that her disabled daughter cannot attend her sister’s wedding because it is not accessible enough for her.

She’s a 34-year-old single mom with an 8-year-old daughter named Mia.

“Mia has been disabled since the day she was born and needs wheelchair assistance and constant care whenever she is awake,” she explained.

“I absolutely love her to death, and it’s only been us during this entire journey, so I’m definitely super protective of my little girl.”

She recently found out that her younger sister, Cassidy, will be getting married to her fiancé, Max. As exciting as that sounds, she was incredibly disappointed to hear about where they’d be having the wedding.

Cassidy called her sister as soon as she and Max decided they would have a small wedding ceremony on the beach, followed by a bonfire and barbecue in the sand.

Cassidy wanted to let her know as soon as possible, knowing that Mia is in a wheelchair and would need extra help or special accommodations to attend the wedding.

“I truly have never been more shocked and disappointed in my sister,” she said. “You would think she would at least check in with me before she reserved the beach space because Mia obviously can’t come.”

