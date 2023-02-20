Her Sister Is Getting Married This Week, And Has Demanded That She Take Off The Medical Devices That She Wears For Her Diabetes Because It Will Make The Photos Look Bad

Weddings are a beautiful experience and an opportunity to make wonderful memories. However, sometimes they can also bring out some intense family drama.

One woman is shaken up after her sister requested that she removes the diabetic medical equipment she wears on her body for her upcoming wedding.

Her sister is getting married this week, and she’s supposed to be a bridesmaid.

“I’m a Type 1 Diabetic, and I wear two medical devices,” she explained. “A Dexcom blood sugar monitor on one arm and an Omnipod insulin pump on the other.”

She describes the devices as small, and they need to be worn together to monitor her blood sugar levels and deliver her insulin.

They usually save her a lot of time and trouble, but in this situation, they’re surprisingly causing trouble.

The other day she was with her sister to try on the bridesmaid’s dresses. Her sister told her that she doesn’t want her to wear her monitor and pump on the day of the wedding.

The bridesmaid’s dresses are sleeveless, and her sister thinks the equipment will “look ugly in the photos.”

She told her sister she wasn’t okay with taking them off her arms.

