Her Stepmother Gave Her Money To Buy Her Perfect Wedding Dress But Then Asked Her To Wear A Hand-Me-Down Gown From The 1970s Instead Because Her Stepsister Is Insecure

This 23-year-old woman recently celebrated an exciting milestone– she just got engaged! Her fiancé, Jim, is 25-years-old. And honestly, neither of them really likes very fancy or extravagant weddings.

So, the pair plans to keep their event simple and frugal. They did receive wedding money from both of their families, but rather than spending it on the ceremony, they opted to use it for a very nice honeymoon. This means that for the actual event, they will be using all their own money.

Anyway, she has a stepmother named Kim with whom she actually has a great relationship. And for her engagement, Kim ended up giving her a generous amount of money and urging her to use it for a wedding dress.

“She said she was very poor at the time of her first wedding and did not get to wear a beautiful dress on her big day and that it would mean the world for me to get to wear one,” she recalled.

So, she ended up obliging. She was honestly never planning on spending her own money on a fancy gown.

However, the amount of money Kim gave her was hefty– and it provided her with the opportunity to find her dream dress.

She and Kim even went wedding dress shopping together with her grandmother. And together, they helped her find her perfect dress.

It was a classic fit-and-flair gown that, using the rest of the gifted funds, she was able to get custom embroidered.

The best part was not just how beautiful the dress was, though. She was in love with how perfectly it flattered every part of her body.

