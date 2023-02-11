Here Are Our Top 5 Totally Binge-Worthy Rom-Coms For Valentine’s Day 2023

Valentine’s Day is racing around the corner, and regardless of whether you are single or taken, you will probably end the evening just like most people throughout the country– watching a good old-fashioned rom-com.

What’s better than cuddling up on the couch with your partner (or a glass of wine), throwing on a fuzzy blanket, and watching a cheesy romance flick? Arguably nothing.

But, with so many streaming options to choose from, you might be struggling to make a movie decision.

Let’s face it, though– you don’t want to get stuck endlessly scrolling on Netflix or Hulu on the night of, searching high and low for the right film while the minutes tick away. After all, Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday, so it’s not like we have endless time (cue the following morning work blues).

That’s why we compiled a list of our top five Valentine’s Day movie picks– both new and old (or shall I say “classic”). With these finds locked and loaded, you can fast forward straight to watching, snacking, and relaxing.

“Your Place or Mine” – Available On Netflix

First of all, can we address the fact that Netflix decided to release a movie with two rom-com icons just four days before V-day? Thank you, execs.

On February 10, “Your Place or Mine” was released on the streaming platform. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (swoon), the film follows two best friends–named Debbie and Peter– as they lead completely different lifestyles but still manage to come back together following an evening spent together two decades earlier.

So, if you were hopeful that a brand-new rom-com would fall into your lap right in time for Valentine’s Day, it just did. You can now stream “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix.

