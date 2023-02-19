Here’s A Healthy, Yet Affordable, Meal Prep Lunch Recipe For You Made Up Of Rice, Ground Turkey, Cheese, And Eggs

Eating healthy does not have to be expensive. You can take your meal planning to a whole new level with this cheap meal prep lunch recipe that features healthy and affordable staples.

TikToker @vanessanoemayorquinn promotes fitness on her page, which includes healthy meals, lifestyle, and workout routines.

In her video, which has reached nearly six million views, she puts protein-packed meals together to prepare for the next five days of the week. Here is the recipe for one of her favorite meal preps!

Her healthy and affordable meal prep lunch consists of a half cup of white rice, four ounces of lean ground turkey, a quarter cup of fat-free shredded mozzarella cheese, and one fried egg.

She tops it all off with red crushed pepper and a drizzle of Sriracha sauce.

After cooking the rice, leave it plain but season the ground turkey with basil, Knorr beef bouillon, garlic, and black pepper.

The well-seasoned meat will pair nicely with plain rice. You can also switch up each meal by adding avocado, shredded spinach, or lettuce.

Furthermore, if you’re worried about the egg spoiling or tasting weird after a couple of days, try prepping everything except for the egg.

Make the egg on the same day you’ll be eating the lunch, so it tastes fresher.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.