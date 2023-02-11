His Father-In-Law Would Always Refer To His Culinary Career As “Women’s Work,” So He Never Cooked His In-Laws “Good Food,” And His Father-In-Law Recently Called Him Out On It

This man doesn’t really think of himself as a chef since he may not have gotten the culinary education that other chefs have.

However, he owns his own restaurant and has even been on a few different TV shows as either a guest or a contestant.

So, in other words, he is quite a good cook– regardless of his lack of a “chef” title.

Despite his accomplishments, though, it appears that his in-law’s view of his occupation always has kind of bugged him. Well, specifically his father-in-law’s perspective.

Apparently, his father-in-law is a welder and has made comments in the past about him doing “women’s work.”

Obviously, that’s not okay. But he always just laughed the remarks off despite them really annoying him.

In the past, he has told his wife how much his father-in-law’s comments bug him, too. But, his wife claimed that his father-in-law was just “old school” and told him not to be confrontational about the issue.

Anyway, last summer, his wife’s family had a big family reunion. And for his contribution to the get-together, he decided to bring some bratwurst and onions.

“Good cheap food for lots of people,” he said.

