His Girlfriend Kept Contaminating His Bakery Orders By Dipping Her Fingers In For Samples, So He Screamed At Her To Stop Eating And Got Accused Of Fat-Shaming

This 26-year-old guy’s sister, who is 23, currently runs a bakery business. And recently, she has been having a tough time keeping up with orders since she has been short-staffed.

So, in the meantime, he offered to help her out. More specifically, she accepts a lot of wedding cake orders that require marmalade or custard fillings. And while she focuses on getting the actual cakes done, he prepares the fillings at home.

Afterward, he brings the fillings into the bake shop and ultimately saves his sister a lot of work.

According to him, though, his girlfriend, who is 24, has been making helping his sister out a lot more difficult.

He claimed that the past four times he made fillings for the bakery, his girlfriend actually dipped her fingers into the filling jars! Then, after she contaminated the fillings, she tried to justify it by saying that she “just wanted to try some.”

Now, he has tried to explain to his girlfriend that she cannot just stick her hands in and contaminate full batches like that– because afterward, he is forced to remake everything.

He even suggested that she just use a spoon to scoop some of the filling out if she really wanted to try it.

“But she just pouts and says that she likes using her fingers because it takes her back to her childhood,” he said.

This happened again just yesterday, too, when he was rapidly trying to finish up some chocolate custard.

