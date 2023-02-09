His Girlfriend Wants To Go Out To Dinner With A Guy She Hooked Up With Years Ago Who Is Still Into Her, But He Isn’t Comfortable With This

This 33-year-old guy has a 31-year-old girlfriend that he has been with for a little under 3 years, and before he came into his girlfriend’s life, she had a thing with a guy she met through her cousin.

Back when his girlfriend was between 17 and 19, she went to see her cousin and wound up hooking up with this guy who was friends with her cousin’s brother.

His girlfriend slept with this guy on multiple occasions, and since then, this guy has clearly not moved on from her.

“From what I know, the guy has been single most of his life and is working in remote locations, so he’s always moving across the country,” he explained.

“The guy still keeps in touch with her, texting her 2-3 times a year, asking what she’s up to, and that he was thinking about her.”

He also found out that right before he started dating his girlfriend, his girlfriend sent some steamy photos to this former flame of hers.

He really isn’t happy that his girlfriend did that, but since it was before he met her, she had every right to do whatever she wanted.

Then, a year prior, this former flame of his girlfriend mentioned he was going to be in town to play hockey and wanted to spend time with her.

His girlfriend did tell him about this, and she stated that she would like to see him and find out about what he was doing in life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.