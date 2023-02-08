His Grandma Just Told Him That His Girlfriend Is Technically His Third Cousin, And This Has Really Killed The Romance For Him

This 22-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 21, and they have been dating for a little less than half a year now.

Yesterday, he was on the phone with his 83-year-old grandma, who asked him what his girlfriend’s last name is.

His grandma wanted to know because she is from the exact same town that his girlfriend is from and probably was interested in seeing if she knew her or her family members.

Well, after he filled his grandma in on his girlfriend’s last name, his grandma then mentioned his girlfriend is related to them.

“My grandma then told me that the grandma of my girlfriend is the cousin of my grandma, so the great-grandma of my GF is the aunt of my grandma (sister of her father),” he explained.

Again, his grandma recognized the last name instantly, and that’s how she made the connection here.

Since his grandma revealed that his girlfriend is technically his third cousin, he has felt that this new information really ruined the romance for him that he was feeling so far.

His last name is different than his grandma’s and his mom’s, too, as his mom and dad got divorced a while ago.

He knows that his grandma talks to her cousin all the time and will definitely tell her cousin about this family connection, and that concerns him.

