His Sister Started Making Self-Defense Keychains After A Guy Mugged Her, But He Doesn’t Know How To Break The News To Her That Her Keychains Are Putting Women In Greater Danger

This 23-year-old guy has a sister named Jill, who just started making self-defense keychains for women.

She sells them online, and she started her side hustle after a guy mugged her on her way home from college several months ago.

His sister gave him one of her keychains so that he could pass it along to his 21-year-old girlfriend, Talia.

“Well, Talia’s stuck near the arctic circle for another couple of weeks for work, so I’ve had the keychain sitting around for a few days, and I finally decided to check it out,” he explained.

“Visually, it looks great! It has the long spike thing, a personal alarm, a seatbelt cutter, a whistle, a flashlight, a door-pull, a wrist strap, an AirTag holder (unofficial), and some pieces that look like bottle openers?”

“I’m not too sure what they’re for, and at this point, I’m afraid to ask because the answers are so depressing.”

Anyway, he started playing around with all of the features of the keychain and came to the conclusion that Jill completely cheaped out on every component.

There’s absolutely no way he would want Talia carrying this around as a way to keep herself safe from would-be predators.

But that’s not all; he’s just furious with his sister for even making a product that would put women in greater danger instead of helping them, as she’s advertising.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.