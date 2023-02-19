If You Just Struggle With Eyeshadow, She Has A Few Easy To Follow Tips For You

Do you love putting on makeup and trying out new looks but struggle with putting on eyeshadow?

Foundation, lipstick, and even eyeliner are easy to get the hang of after a while, but putting together a complete and beautiful eyeshadow look can be really hard – especially if no one shows you how to do it!

Luckily, TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylanogueira) has made an in-depth, two-part eyeshadow tutorial on the app, teaching beginners everything there is to know about the basics of doing eyeshadow.

First, Mikayla stresses how imperative it is to apply an eyeshadow base to your eyelids before beginning your eyeshadow look. You can use concealer or an actual eyeshadow base/primer product. Mikayla recommends the P. Louise eyeshadow base and says to use a base shade lighter than your skin tone. This will make the eyeshadow pop.

You want to ensure there is nothing on your eyelids when applying the base. Mikayla then says to take a pea-sized amount of base or concealer and place it evenly on your eyelids. Then, she blends it into her skin using a beauty blender, but you could also use a brush.

Now it’s time for the actual eyeshadow!

“Eyeshadow is an extremely personal preference,” says Mikayla. You can use whatever eyeshadow you want.”

For her tutorial, Mikayla opts to use a more expensive option, one of the EM Cosmetics Divine Skies palettes, “Rodin.” It’s filled with very neutral colors.

Taking her palette, Mikayla starts off her eyeshadow using a light brown shade named “Sculpt.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.