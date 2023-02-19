If You Love Sushi, But Want A Carb-Free Version, Here’s A Simple Recipe For You

Sushi has grown to become a popular dish all around the world, not just in Japan. However, sushi is not everyone’s cup of tea. Plenty of people do not enjoy eating raw fish for many reasons.

If you are not a fish person but still want to eat sushi, there are a number of options made with other protein sources as well as plant-based sushi rolls for those on a vegetarian or vegan diet.

TikToker @themodernnonna is introducing her light and delicious shrimp, avocado, and cucumber sushi roll-ups paired with spicy mayo. Everything in this recipe is fully cooked. It’s also keto-friendly! So here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

-An English cucumber

-A quarter of an avocado

-Vegan mayo

-Sriracha sauce

-Fourteen shrimp

