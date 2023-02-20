If You’re Wondering How To Achieve The Perfect Contour, Here’s A Tutorial For You

I like to think that I’m pretty good at doing my makeup, but something a lot of my girlfriends and I struggle with is how to contour just right.

Thankfully, one TikTok creator recently made a tutorial on how she beautifully sculpts and contours her face in a few easy steps.

Kaitlynn Bell (@kbellbeauty) is a beauty creator who posts a lot of pretty makeup tutorials. She posted this contouring tutorial over the summer, and it’s time we bring it back as we get closer to more sunny days!

Instead of using bronzer and blush powders, Kaitlynn uses all liquid products.

She starts with a liquid bronzer and applies three dots of it to each of her cheeks and on either side of her forehead.

Then, she draws a straight line of bronzer along her jaw and places small dabs of it on her cupid’s bow, below her bottom lip, and right underneath the tails of her eyebrows.

Kaitlynn then blends the bronzer out in an upwards motion with a brush before moving on to liquid blush.

She applies three dots of blush on the high points of her cheeks before softly blending it in with the back of a beauty blender.

She then uses the residual blush on her sponge to dab a bit on her nose.

