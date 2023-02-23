Instead Of Ordering Pizza This Week, Try Making These Puff Pastry Pizza Pockets

We’re not sure who started it, but pizza night is one of America’s most recognized pastimes. Everyone looks forward to getting pizza delivered to their houses every Friday night and wrapping up the week with a tasty, cheesy slice of goodness.

But this Friday, instead of ordering the usual, why not try deviating from the norm? Put a little spin on pizza night with some puff pastry pizza pockets. These are like homemade Hot Pockets stuffed with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

Pizza night also equals family night. And what better way to spend it than creating something delicious in the kitchen together?

Regular weeknight dinners call for their own routines, and weekend meals are reserved for socializing. So pizza Friday is the best day out of the week to enjoy quality time with your immediate family.

TikToker @britscookin has a recipe for pizza pockets made from puff pastry dough, and it makes a cheap and easy meal for the whole family.

One sheet of puff pastry dough will make four pizza pockets. Start by cutting a sheet of dough into four squares. Arrange the squares, so they’re facing you as diamonds.

Then, brush on some pizza sauce from a jar on one half of the square. Or, if you’re feeling ambitious, make your own sauce! Sprinkle cut-up pepperoni slices and shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the sauce.

Next, fold the square in half, turning it into a triangle. Crease the edges with a fork, and repeat the process with the rest of the squares.

After that is done, go ahead and make the egg wash. In a small bowl, add one egg, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, a bit of parmesan, and a tablespoon of water.

