It Seems That The House She Grew Up In Was Haunted By A Maid From The 1900s Who Passed Away In An Attic Fire

Have you ever stayed or lived with someone who owns a haunted house with a historical past? Many people have lived in places with dark backstories that caused them to be haunted by some kind of ghostly presence.

One woman used to live in her grandparent’s home in Massachusetts that has a haunted story and is even connected to Abraham Lincoln!

For the first eight years of her life, she and her siblings were raised by their grandparents. They owned a home in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

The house was built all the way back in the 1800s. It’s a historic home, as it was first occupied by women who were maids to former President Abraham Lincoln.

Records on the house show that in the early 1900s, there was a fire in the attic, and one of the maids died.

If learning that wasn’t spooky enough, her grandma really leaned into the house’s haunted vibe and would leave old photographs of Lincoln’s maids up on the wall.

There was one night in that house that she will always remember. She was only five years old and was sleeping in a guest bedroom with one of her brothers.

Then, out of the blue, she saw a white figure dressed in a long gown and bonnet standing towards the right side of the bed.

At first, she mistook the mysterious figure to be her deceased grandfather. But then, the figure slowly approached her in bed and began ripping the sheets off her body as if it were trying to remove them from the bed. Like a maid would do, perhaps?

