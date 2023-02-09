Lisa Loring, The Original Wednesday Addams From The 1960s Sitcom “The Addams Family,” Sadly Passed Away At 64

Ever since the hit Netflix show “Wednesday” was released on November 23, 2022, fans around the globe have become infatuated with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the morbid and macabre-obsessed character.

Last month, though, the actress who inspired this modern reinvention tragically passed away.

Lisa Loring, the actress who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the iconic 1960s sitcom “The Addams Family,” died on January 28 at the age of 64.

One of Lisa’s friends, Laurie Jacobson, shared the upsetting news in a now-viral Facebook post– detailing how the star had “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” on January 25.

According to Laurie, Lisa had been on life support for three days prior to passing away. Then, on the evening of Saturday, January 28, the Loring family made the tough decision to withdraw the support.

“She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” Lisa wrote.

“Beautiful, kind, and a loving mother. Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends– a wealth of humor, affection, and love– will long play in our memories.”

Lisa was survived by her two daughters, Vanessa Foumberg and Marianne Stevenson Keller. In a statement to Variety, Vanessa confirmed her mother’s death.

“She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa said.

