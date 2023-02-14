Looking For A Last Minute Idea For A Night In? Try Making Macarons With This Recipe

Macarons are a heavenly French dessert that you should definitely include in your Valentine’s Day activities.

They are smooth, light, and dissolve right in your mouth. They are not to be confused with macaroons, though. Macaroons are a delicious treat as well and share similar ingredients.

Macarons are a type of sandwich cookie made with fine almond flour, while macaroons consist of shredded coconut.

Today, we’re focusing on the macaron. Hopefully, that helps to clear up some of the confusion.

TikToker @girlitsmolly has a recipe for macarons. They can be tough to perfect, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be hooked!

And even if your macarons come out of the oven looking somewhat flawed, they’ll still taste delicious.

Start by sifting 140 grams of almond flour and 130 grams of powdered sugar into a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, beat 100 grams of egg whites. When it starts to foam, add a quarter teaspoon of cream of tartar and continue mixing.

Slowly add in 90 grams of sugar, then drop in a bit of food coloring if you’d like. Throw in a teaspoon of vanilla. You should end up with a thick, whipped mixture.

Next, pour the dry mixture one-third cup at a time and combine. Put the mixture into a piping bag and pipe large circles one inch apart from each other on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

