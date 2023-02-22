New Study Reveals Disparities In Kidney Transplantation Among Adults With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities (IDD) 

According to new research conducted by The Ohio State University College of Medicine, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities– also known as IDD– have a lower chance of being evaluated for and receiving a kidney transplant.

This finding is in spite of adults with and without IDD having similar surgical outcomes.

The research team came to this conclusion after conducting a national study of all U.S. adults with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

They found that adults with IDD had a 54% lower chance of being evaluated for a kidney transplant as opposed to adults without IDD. Additionally, adults with IDD were 62% less likely to actually receive a kidney transplant.

Although, the surgical outcomes of those with IDD who did receive a kidney transplant raise questions about these findings. In these cases, IDD was not identified as a risk factor for perioperative complications, 90-day hospital readmission, or one-year graft rejection.

Since the supply of donor organs cannot keep up with the increasing demand for organ transplants, transplant centers are forced to prioritize certain patients on transplant waitlists.

But, according to Brittany Hand, the study’s lead author, adults with IDD should not be disregarded.

“IDD should not categorically disqualify adults from transplants,” Hand said.

“Our findings show that despite existing protections, like the Americans with Disabilities Act, people with IDD continue to be discriminated against in the organ transplant process. This underscores the need for anti-discrimination initiatives to promote equitable care for this population.”

