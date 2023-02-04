She Documented Some Of The Hilarious Things That She Discovered In The House That She Bought From A Boomer

Interior decorating has come a long way over the past 50+ years. Popcorn ceilings, faux bricks, and wood paneling on walls have gone out of style…for the most part.

A woman on TikTok named Em (@rustys.mustache) has been documenting some hilarious things that she discovered around the house she recently bought from a ‘boomer.’

As a refresher, it’s important to note that ‘boomer’ is short for a ‘baby boomer,’ otherwise known as someone who was born between 1946-1964 or after World War II.

Em has found that the house contains lots of outdated and odd features that reflect the previous owner’s style. Let’s just say it’s not great.

The first TikTok Em made was about something strange that she found while beginning to make some home improvements.

“If anyone is wondering what it’s like getting a house from a boomer,” says Em at the beginning of her video. The video then goes close up to a man removing a fake outlet from one of the walls of the house.

Once the wall plate and plugs were flicked off the wall by a screwdriver, the video reveals that there was nothing but cinderblock left behind the fake outlet.

The video generated 157,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, with people weighing in on the matter.

Some believe that the fake outlet was put in so that the house could pass inspection. Others believe it was installed to hide valuables behind it. In a response video, Em explains that there wasn’t any room behind the outlet to store things.

